WATCH: Singing principal announces snow day with Mariah Carey cover

The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.Full Story >
The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.Full Story >
Americans could start taking home more money soon as new tax cuts kick in, but stay tuned for details.Full Story >
Americans could start taking home more money soon as new tax cuts kick in, but stay tuned for details.Full Story >
Golden Globes set to roll out red carpet with spotlight on Hollywood's sexual harassment scandals.Full Story >
Golden Globes set to roll out red carpet with spotlight on Hollywood's sexual harassment scandals.Full Story >
A North Carolina hairdresser decided to turn a negative situation into a positive one when her mugshot was released online for a misdemeanor offense.Full Story >
A North Carolina hairdresser decided to turn a negative situation into a positive one when her mugshot was released online for a misdemeanor offense.Full Story >