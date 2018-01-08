Lawmaker touts life change since his impaired driving arrest

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio lawmaker seeking re-election after being convicted of impaired driving says he hasn't had a drink since his early morning arrest 10 months ago.
Republican state Rep. Wes Retherford, of Hamilton, tells the Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News that he has made "drastic changes" to show that he has learned from his mistake. He says he has refocused and committed himself to his faith, family, job and health.
Police said Retherford appeared to be passed out behind the wheel in a McDonald's drive-thru last March 12. His six-month jail sentence was suspended except for three days of an alcohol intervention program.
Retherford is facing several challengers in the GOP primary in May in southwest Ohio, including former state legislator Greg Jolivette. Retherford is seeking a fourth term.
Information from: MIDDLETOWN: Hamilton-Middletown Journal News , http://www.journal-news.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
