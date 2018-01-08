Pair convicted in ATV death avoid prison under agreement

GREENUP, Ky. (AP) - A man and a woman convicted in the 2015 death of a Kentucky woman that involved an all-terrain vehicle will avoid prison.
The Daily Independent reports James Wyatt Ratliff and Kelly Dummitt are free on pre-trial diversions allowing each to avoid serving their seven-year sentences, as long as they don't use drugs or alcohol, possess or use firearms or violate any laws. Charges will be dismissed upon the program's completion.
Dummitt and Ratliff were originally charged with manslaughter and other offenses in the death of Mattellen "Mattie" Conley, but negotiated plea bargains late last year.
Investigators said Conley and Ratliff were riding on an ATV when Ratliff's then-17-year-old girlfriend, Dummitt, spotted and chased them. Investigators said evidence didn't support their explanation for Conley's death. She died of a skull fracture.
Information from: The Independent, http://www.dailyindependent.com
