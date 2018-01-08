Prices soar for College Football Playoff National Championship g - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Prices soar for College Football Playoff National Championship game

ATLANTA (RNN) – Hold onto your credit cards. Tickets for the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship are at an all-time high.

On Vivid Seats, an online ticketing marketplace, the price of admission to tonight’s game is averaging more than $2,400 a seat.

That’s close to double last year’s average for the title game in Tampa, FL, between Alabama and Clemson. The average for the last six championship games is $1,157.

Tonight’s game features Southeastern Conference rivals Georgia and Alabama.

“This is the first all-SEC College Football Playoff (CFP) final,” said Bryson Meunier with Vivid Seats. “It's in the Bulldogs’ backyard and within easy driving distance of Alabama.”

Although the rest of the country grumbles over it, clearly the SEC is good for business if you’re selling tickets for the title game.

The previous record in the pre-College Football Playoff era was another all-SEC affair. The 2011 national championship game between Alabama and LSU average topped $1,700.

“When you put them all together … Georgia's thrilling 2OT Rose Bowl victory over Oklahoma and Alabama's passionate fan base – this year’s CFP is an experience many fans just can't miss,” Meunier said.

Although record-setting for college football, the championship game still falls well short of what folks pay to get into the Super Bowl.

For the last three seasons, the average price for the NFL’s title contest has surpassed the $4,000 mark.

