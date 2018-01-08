Prices soar for College Football Playoff National Championship game

Next week’s College Football Playoff National Championship tickets are going for premium prices for next week’s game, up to nearly $20,000 each.Full Story >
Trump will unveil a report the White House says will include proposals to stimulate rural economic development, primarily by focusing on equalizing connectivity through high-speed internet access.Full Story >
The NAACP is urging people to wear white and hold anti-Trump signs and another group says demonstrators will gather to "take a knee" during President Donald Trump's visit to Atlanta Monday.Full Story >
The price of admission for the College Football Playoff National Championship game between Georgia and Alabama is averaging more than $2,400 a seat.Full Story >
