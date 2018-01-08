'Shut the front door': Bengals MOTY nominee surprises cop with Super Bowl tickets

Michael Johnson spearheaded a campaign joining kids in the community with police officers in a community service effort. (Source: Cincinnati Enquirer)

Bengals defensive end Michael Johnson is a nominee for the 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award. The nomination comes with Super Bowl tickets for Johnson to give to someone who motivates and inspires him.

On Sunday, Johnson presented those tickets to a personal friend and mentor, Cincinnati police Officer Eddie Hawkins.

Hawkins appears surprised, to say the least, in a Twitter video posted by Johnson.

"Shut the front door," he says. "You're crazy."

My @Bengals #WPMOY nomination came w/ @NFL Super Bowl tix to give to someone who has motivated & inspired me. I may not be going THIS year, but it feels good to send @CincyPD Officer Eddie Hawkins - a mentor, a personal friend and truly deserving ???? #WPMOYchallenge +Johnson pic.twitter.com/VAaCbv2EmT — Michael Johnson (@MJ_Agent90) January 8, 2018

The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award recognizes an NFL player for his excellence on and off the field. Each team nominates one player who has had a significant positive impact on his community.

Johnson is a leader both in Cincinnati and his hometown of Selma, Ala. from helping to build a playground during Hometown Huddle to supporting the Marvin Lewis Community Fund's Shop with a Pro during the holiday season.

The mission of Johnson's MJ93-90 Foundation is to educate children on the importance of capitalizing on their talents and abilities with mentorship, educational programming, and encouragement to have a vision for success.

Two years ago, Johnson started a program encouraging kids and the Cincinnati Police Department to strengthen their relationship with the community.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.