Bearcats move up, Xavier drops in new AP Top 25

The University of Cincinnati men's basketball team is back in the Top 15.

After winning at Temple and beating SMU convincingly Sunday evening, the Bearcats jumped to No. 14 in Monday's new AP Top 25 rankings.

Xavier d ropped from No. 5 to No. 10 after a loss at Providence. The Musketeers play top-ranked Villanova on the road Wednesday night.

The University of Kentucky is ranked No. 21.

Ohio State is not ranked, despite beating No. 1 Michigan State on Sunday. The Buckeyes are in the receiving votes category at No. 29.

