Reward offered after more than 20 guns taken from Mason store

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are announcing a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for a recent burglary in Mason.

Authorities say an unknown individual or individual forcibly gained entry into Firepower Arms & Supply, 732 Reading Rd., around 5 a.m. on Jan. 6. They say 17 handguns and five long guns were taken.

ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000, which will be matched by the NSSF for a total possible reward of $10,000.

ATF is working with the Mason Police Department to investigate the incident.

Anyone having information about this burglary should contact ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867). Individuals may also email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips.

Tipsters may remain anonymous.

