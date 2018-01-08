Woman jailed after Butler County authorities find 3 dogs dead, 4 malnourished

A woman in Butler County has been charged with animal cruelty.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office Dog Warden recently responded to 3700 Morganthaler Road in St. Clair Township for a welfare check on seven dogs.

Authorities said three dogs were found dead because of neglect and cold weather, and the other four were alive but severely malnourished. Authorities said the owner, Melissa Damico, had moved to a new home, abandoning the dogs without food, water, or appropriate shelter from the weather.

Damico was taken to the Butler County Jail and charged with three felonies of the fifth degree for cruelty to companion animals and four misdemeanors of the first degree for cruelty to companion animals.

She is set to appear in the Hamilton Municipal Court.

