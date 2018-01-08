Woman jailed after Butler County authorities find 3 dogs dead, 4 malnourished

Loretta Lynn fractured her hip at her Tennessee home. This is the second recent health setback. She suffered a stroke last year.i...Full Story >
Trump will unveil a report the White House says will include proposals to stimulate rural economic development, primarily by focusing on equalizing connectivity through high-speed internet access.Full Story >
"For too long women have not been heard or believed if they dared to speak their truth to the power of those men," Oprah Winfrey said. "But their time is up. Their time is up!"Full Story >
Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" portrays the 45th president as a leader who doesn't understand the weight of his office and whose competence is questioned by aides.Full Story >
