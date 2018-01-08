Frisch's Big Boy brings back crinkle-cut, offers free fries Monday

Frisch's Big Boy restaurants are bringing back crinkle-cut fries.

Free fries will be offered to guests with purchase (at participating restaurants) Monday from 11 a.m. until close.

Big Boy will make appearances at seven restaurants on Monday to celebrate with guests:

11 a.m., 5010 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, Ky.

12 p.m., 2611 Alexandria Pike, Highland Heights, Ky.

1 p.m., 3226 Central Parkway, Cincinnati

3 p.m., 3560 S. Dixie Hwy., Franklin, OH

4 p.m., 8201 Claude Thomas Road, Franklin, OH

5:30 p.m., 8545 Cincinnati-Dayton Road, West Chester

6:30 p.m., 5760 Wooster Pike, Cincinnati

Founded in 1939, Frisch's Big Boy restaurants are located in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. Frisch's operates 96 Big Boy restaurants and franchises another 25 restaurants to independent operators.

