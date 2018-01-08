Principal parodies Mariah Carey to announce school's out

FLORENCE, Ky. (AP) - Sometimes a snow day calls for a song.
That's what a Kentucky principal did, posting a musical message for parents to let them know classes were canceled due to icy roads.
Union Pointe Academy Principal Chad Caddell posted the video Monday on the school's Facebook page , singing "that school is canceled for today" to the tune of Mariah Carey's "Hero." Dressed in a long coat and fur trapper hat, he begins the parody by saying he's got something on his heart he has to share.
Caddell also posted the video to Twitter saying "this is how we do school closings in Kentucky."
He told The Associated Press that he created the video with his wife as a way to bring some joy and fun to a snow day.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
