Cov Cath's Eddie Eviston up for national high school football coach of year

Covington Catholic head football coach Eddie Eviston has been nominated for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year.

Eviston was nominated by the Cincinnati Bengals for the national award for “displaying character and integrity, leadership and dedication to the community, commitment to player health and safety and on-field success.”

Eviston coached Cov Cath to an undefeated Class 5A state championship in Kentucky. The Colonels finished 15-0 -- the first unbeaten season in program history.

Along with nominees from all 32 NFL teams, Eviston will be invited and recognized in special ways during the NFL’s week-long celebration of football at the 2018 Pro Bowl in Orlando later this month. Nominees will participate in a special coaches’ clinic, enjoy a VIP visit to Pro Bowl practices and attend the USA Football National Conference.

Two finalists will each receive $15,000 from the NFL Foundation, with $10,000 being donated to their high school’s football program.

The Don Shula Award winner will be announced during the third quarter of the 2018 Pro Bowl.

