Dennis Kucinich files paperwork to run for Ohio governor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Former Cleveland mayor and U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich (koo-SIN'-ich) has filed paperwork indicating plans to join the race to become Ohio's next governor.

The Democrat's filing Monday with the Ohio Secretary of State's office designated a treasurer for the Kucinich for Ohio campaign.

The 71-year-old was elected mayor of Cleveland 40 years ago and ran for president in 2004 and 2008.

He would join a crowded Democratic field with at least a half dozen other candidates, including former federal consumer watchdog Richard Cordray.

The Republican field includes Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine. GOP Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) is term-limited.

There's been speculation that the Republican field could change in the aftermath of GOP Treasurer Josh Mandel's decision Friday to end his U.S. Senate bid because of his wife's health..

