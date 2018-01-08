Report: Bengals pick Teryl Austin as defensive coordinator

The Bengals have agreed to terms with Teryl Austin to be their new defensive coordinator, according to multiple national reports.

Austin has spent the last four seasons as the Lions defensive coordinator and will take over for Paul Guenther, who is expected to join Jon Gruden’s staff in Oakland.

Austin has been considered a legitimate head coaching candidate the past few seasons and comes to Cincinnati with the challenge of returning the Bengals to one of the league’s best defenses.

Under Austin, the Lions finished 27th in the NFL in total defense last season. Detroit finished with the NFL’s second-ranked defense in Austin’s first year in 2014.

Austin’s coaching resume also includes stops as defensive backs coach in Seattle, Arizona, and Baltimore.

Also Monday, Bob Bicknell was named the new wide receivers coach for the Bengals. Bicknell comes to the Bengals with 25 years of coaching experience in college and the NFL. He most recently worked as the wide receivers coach at Baylor.

Bicknell has coached 10 seasons in the NFL as an assistant with the Chiefs, Bills, Eagles, and 49ers. He worked with current Bengals offensive coordinator Bill Lazor in Philadelphia.

Bicknell replaces James Urban, who left the Bengals to become the new quarterbacks coach with the Ravens.

