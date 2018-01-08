Country artist Loretta Lynn fractures hip after fall

"For too long women have not been heard or believed if they dared to speak their truth to the power of those men," Oprah Winfrey said. "But their time is up. Their time is up!"Full Story >
Oprah Winfrey was recognized for her contributions to entertainment with the Cecil B. DeMille Award during Sunday night's Golden Globe Awards, making history as the first black woman to win the prestigious award
Even Hollywood's most elite actors have trouble scoring exclusive opportunities sometimes.
It looks like one of Hollywood's elder statesmen has found his next project
You won't have to search far and wide to find back episodes of Lost. The ensemble drama has moved from Netflix to Hulu and all six seasons are available to stream now!
Tivo's long-rumored "network DVR" platform has arrived, combining cable and streaming in ways never before seen
Adaptation of George R.R. Martin's 'Nightflyers' gets a series order from Syfy
As True Detective gears up for what looks to be its most complicated season yet, the show is adding a Blade alum to star alongside Moonlight's Mahershala Ali.
Kate Beckinsale's first project in the new year will have her channeling her inner Jason Bourne
Murder, love, and teen angst take center stage in the trailer for Netflix's interesting new series The End of the F***ing World.
The podcast Serial is being adapted to a TV series, but it has also inspired at least one other project
