Monroe names Barak Faulk head football coach

Barak Faulk is the new head football coach at Monroe High School.

Faulk has 21 years of coaching experience and most recently worked as the defensive coordinator at Mason High School – helping the Comets to consecutive playoff appearances.

“I’m honored and humbled to be Monroe High School’s next head football coach,” said Faulk. “I’m excited to help these young men become leaders in our community by giving them opportunities to improve as men of high character, develop into highly goal-oriented student-athletes and cherish the tradition of Monroe and their place in that tradition.”

Faulk has also coached Hamilton, Northwest, Lemon-Monroe and Preble Shawnee High Schools.

