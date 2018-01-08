Mom says messages between teacher and daughter crossed the line

A mother is calling for action after discovering dozens of online messages between her teenage daughter and a teacher at Holmes High School.

The exchanges started about a year ago when the student was 16-years-old, according to the girl’s mom. She learned of the messages over winter break when school officials told her they were opening an investigation into the communication between the student and teacher.

The alleged messages were sent on a school app called “Schoology,” according to two sources familiar with the situation.

In a series of about 50 messages, the male teacher says “We can go back and forth on this all day or you can admit that I was your favorite and you love me.”

When asked about the number of messages, Chelsea Young, a professional with the state’s division of educator ethics, said "it can cross boundaries. It can be a violation." She also called the texts “unusual.”

The mother wants the teacher disciplined, but a spokesperson for Covington Schools claim administrators were not aware of the situation.

FOX19 NOW is not naming the teacher as he has not been charged with a crime.

The mom said she does not believe the two met outside of school, but feels the digital communication could have taken her daughter down that path.

In the messages, the teacher asks the student to download Kik – a message app that, according to the mother, allows private, erasable conversations.

“It's amazing how much you laugh at my jokes for them not to be funny,” one message reads.

Another says “Except you don't. You love me almost as much as [another student’s name.]

“I trusted them to teach my daughter, not to prey upon her,” the mom said.

In situations like this, parents can file a claim to be investigated with the ethics board, Young said.

FOX19 NOW twice reached out to Covington schools for a statement.

