Kentucky's Republican House speaker resigns leadership post

By ADAM BEAM and BRUCE SCHREINER
Associated Press
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's Republican House speaker has resigned his leadership post, declaring he did not want the secret sexual harassment settlement he signed to be a distraction from the chamber's legislative work.
But he also said during his announcement Monday that the state's Republican governor was spreading lies about him from the "deepest pits of Hell" and vowed to exact revenge from the staffers and lawmakers he says orchestrated his demise, "regardless of who they are and the position they hold."
His fiery speech left some in the House wondering how the scandal would not continue to distract from the legislature's business. House Speaker Pro Tem David Osborne insisted the scandal has not slowed down the legislature's work.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Wet roads refreezing and dense fog are concerns for the morning commute Tuesday.Full Story >
Wet roads refreezing and dense fog are concerns for the morning commute Tuesday.Full Story >
The woman charged in a hit-and-run accident that led to the death of a longtime West Side teacher goes to court Tuesday as the community honors him with with a memorial mass.Full Story >
The woman charged in a hit-and-run accident that led to the death of a longtime West Side teacher goes to court Tuesday as the community honors him with with a memorial mass.Full Story >
A veteran city administrator for Forest Park resigned abruptly amid allegations of sexual misconduct.Full Story >
A veteran city administrator for Forest Park resigned abruptly amid allegations of sexual misconduct.Full Story >
Allegiant Airlines has announced two new direct flights from the Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport.Full Story >
Allegiant Airlines has announced two new direct flights from the Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport.Full Story >
A mother is calling for action after discovering dozens of online messages between her teenage daughter and a teacher at Holmes High School.Full Story >
A mother is calling for action after discovering dozens of online messages between her teenage daughter and a teacher at Holmes High School.Full Story >