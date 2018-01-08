Kentucky's Republican House speaker resigns leadership post

By ADAM BEAM and BRUCE SCHREINER

Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's Republican House speaker has resigned his leadership post, declaring he did not want the secret sexual harassment settlement he signed to be a distraction from the chamber's legislative work.

But he also said during his announcement Monday that the state's Republican governor was spreading lies about him from the "deepest pits of Hell" and vowed to exact revenge from the staffers and lawmakers he says orchestrated his demise, "regardless of who they are and the position they hold."

His fiery speech left some in the House wondering how the scandal would not continue to distract from the legislature's business. House Speaker Pro Tem David Osborne insisted the scandal has not slowed down the legislature's work.

