Authorities: Woman charged with cruelty in dogs' deaths

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say an Ohio woman accused in the deaths of three dogs found dead due to neglect and cold weather and the malnourishment of four other dogs has been charged with animal cruelty.
Butler County authorities say Melissa Damico was charged with three felony and four misdemeanor animal cruelty counts.
County Dog Warden Kurt Merbs said in a statement that a check on seven dogs on Damico's property in St. Clair Township found three deceased due to neglect and cold weather and four others alive, but severely malnourished.
Merb says Damico had moved to a new home, abandoning the dogs. He said they had no food, water or appropriate shelter from the weather.
Damico was taken to the county jail in Hamilton. Court records don't list an attorney for her.
