Police officer sentenced for drinking alcohol at gun range

CINCINNATI (AP) - A Cincinnati police officer has pleaded guilty to a probation violation of drinking alcohol during firearms training at a gun range.
WXIX-TV reports the judge told 46-year-old Officer David Jenkins "you need to get a handle on it," before sentencing him Monday to continue his probation, undergo an alcohol treatment program and wear an alcohol monitoring device.
Court records show Jenkins had a .053 blood alcohol level at the training Dec. 20. He was on probation at the time for a disorderly conduct conviction.
He pleaded guilty to the charge after his arrested in March for carrying an AR-15 rifle and acting as a police officer while off duty and drunk.
Police union President Sgt. Dan Hils said Monday Jenkins is "a good person who is struggling."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
