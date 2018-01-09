Police officer sentenced for drinking alcohol at gun range

CINCINNATI (AP) - A Cincinnati police officer has pleaded guilty to a probation violation of drinking alcohol during firearms training at a gun range.

WXIX-TV reports the judge told 46-year-old Officer David Jenkins "you need to get a handle on it," before sentencing him Monday to continue his probation, undergo an alcohol treatment program and wear an alcohol monitoring device.

Court records show Jenkins had a .053 blood alcohol level at the training Dec. 20. He was on probation at the time for a disorderly conduct conviction.

He pleaded guilty to the charge after his arrested in March for carrying an AR-15 rifle and acting as a police officer while off duty and drunk.

Police union President Sgt. Dan Hils said Monday Jenkins is "a good person who is struggling."

