Supreme Court hearing 2 vehicle search cases

Wet roads refreezing and dense fog are concerns for the morning commute Tuesday.Full Story >
Wet roads refreezing and dense fog are concerns for the morning commute Tuesday.Full Story >
Warmer temperatures kept Cincinnati fire crews busy responding to several reports of pipes bursting Monday and again early Tuesday.Full Story >
Warmer temperatures kept Cincinnati fire crews busy responding to several reports of pipes bursting Monday and again early Tuesday.Full Story >
A veteran city administrator for Forest Park resigned abruptly amid allegations of sexual misconduct.Full Story >
A veteran city administrator for Forest Park resigned abruptly amid allegations of sexual misconduct.Full Story >
A mother is calling for action after discovering dozens of online messages between her teenage daughter and a teacher at Holmes High School.Full Story >
A mother is calling for action after discovering dozens of online messages between her teenage daughter and a teacher at Holmes High School.Full Story >
A local recreational basketball team is now at the center of an investigation launched by the Cincinnati NAACP.Full Story >
A local recreational basketball team is now at the center of an investigation launched by the Cincinnati NAACP.Full Story >
Billionaire environmental activists Tom Steyer says he will spend $30 million to organize young voters and get them to the polls in the 2018 mid-term electionsFull Story >
Billionaire environmental activists Tom Steyer says he will spend $30 million to organize young voters and get them to the polls in the 2018 mid-term electionsFull Story >
1 winning Powerball ticket to claim $559.7M million jackpot, a day after another lone ticket nabs $450 million Mega Millions grand prizeFull Story >
1 winning Powerball ticket to claim $559.7M million jackpot, a day after another lone ticket nabs $450 million Mega Millions grand prizeFull Story >
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it's launching an investigating into a water pipe break inside a terminal at Kennedy Airport that added to the delays at the airport still coping from the aftermath of a snowstormFull Story >
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it's launching an investigating into a water pipe break inside a terminal at Kennedy Airport that added to the delays at the airport still coping from the aftermath of a snowstormFull Story >
This week in odd news: Impatient passenger surprises fellow passengers by taking the emergency exit to jump onto a wing; Brake for beaks: California officers save chickens from road; It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from treesFull Story >
This week in odd news: Impatient passenger surprises fellow passengers by taking the emergency exit to jump onto a wing; Brake for beaks: California officers save chickens from road; It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from treesFull Story >
President Donald Trump's White House is setting records for turnover and bracing for moreFull Story >
President Donald Trump's White House is setting records for turnover and bracing for moreFull Story >
The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot marketFull Story >
The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot marketFull Story >
The East Coast is bracing for a deep freeze a day after a winter storm brought heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal floodingFull Story >
The East Coast is bracing for a deep freeze a day after a winter storm brought heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal floodingFull Story >
The Trump administration is moving to vastly expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceansFull Story >
The Trump administration is moving to vastly expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceansFull Story >
East Coast storm brings crashes, flooding and outages: A state-by-state lookFull Story >
East Coast storm brings crashes, flooding and outages: A state-by-state lookFull Story >
A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face chargesFull Story >
A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face chargesFull Story >