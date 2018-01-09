Inmate, sheriff's deputy injured amid fight at youth jail

CLEVELAND (AP) - Police say a sheriff's deputy and a juvenile inmate suffered cuts during a fight at a youth jail in Cleveland.
Officers quickly responded to the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center late Monday after a report of a disturbance.
A county spokeswoman says 12 inmates were involved. Five were taken to an adult jail and will be housed away from the general population. Seven remain at the juvenile jail but have also been separated from other inmates.
One inmate was treated at the scene for cuts. A deputy was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The cause of the fight is unclear.
