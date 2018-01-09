I-75 closure in Kentucky's Rockcastle County scheduled

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (AP) - Part of Interstate 75 is closing overnight Tuesday in Kentucky for a bridge reconstruction project.

Kentucky State Police say all southbound lanes and the left northbound lane of the highway in Rockcastle County will close at 10 a.m. Tuesday and reopen by 6 a.m. Wednesday. Southbound traffic will exit at Berea and detour via U.S. 25, reconnecting with I-75 in Mount Vernon.

The closure is to allow crews to set bridge beams for the Kentucky 1505 bridge reconstruction project.

Northbound lanes will be affected on Thursday when crews perform a series of rolling road blocks beginning at about 10 a.m. The road blocks will last about 15 minutes and occur periodically throughout the day.

Inclement weather or other delays could require adjustment of the date and duration of work.

