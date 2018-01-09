Appointed city manager resigns amid sexual misconduct claims

A veteran city administrator for Forest Park resigned abruptly amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

Tye Smith was appointed to be the City Manager before the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office began the investigation. Smith was supposed to start his new role as City Manager on Jan. 1.

Smith has worked with the city in various roles for 22 years. City council voted over the summer to appoint him as the next city manager, replacing Ray Hodges who was set to retire.

Hodges was back at work after Smith's sudden resignation following allegations of sexual misconduct.

"I still don't believe this happened the guy is great. I just don't believe it," said Robert Miller who works as a coder for Forest Park.

Many city workers are still in shock after receiving an email last week, stating that Smith no longer works for the city.

We spoke to the current city manager about the investigation. He couldn't release many details he would only say that the inappropriate sexual conduct involved a non-city employee.

Those who worked with Smith say they were excited about what changes he could have made in to the city in the new year. "I saw a future being under him as a city manager. It was very sad," said Miller.

Miller says he hopes Smith gets a chance to clear his name will have the opportunity to come back as city manager.

"I still thing he will be great. I haven't given up on the issue yet. I think he'll be great," said Miller.

We did reach out to Smith and he declined to make a comment.

