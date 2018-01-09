Danish film exec OK'd for work after sex harassment review

By JAN M. OLSEN
Associated Press
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) - A former Danish film executive who co-founded the Zentropa production company with director Lars von Trier has been cleared to return to work following an investigation into claims of sexual harassment, the company said Tuesday.
Peter Aalbaek Jensen, 61, who stepped down as Zentropa's CEO in 2016 but has remained an employee, was accused in November by nine female former employees of behavior that included groping and slapping their behinds.
Denmark's Working Environment Authority conducted an assessment of the company on Dec. 14 and "found no workplace problems at the time of the probe," Zentropa's current CEO, Anders Kjaerhauge, said.
"Although it was an assessment of the situation here and now, they had the old accusations in the back of their heads," Kjaerhauge told The Associated Press. "The bottom line is what was tolerable five years ago, is not OK nowadays."
Aalbaek Jensen - an outspoken provocateur known for stunts including posing naked before photographers at the Cannes Film Festival - co-founded Zentropa with von Trier in 1992. He was informed Tuesday he could come back to work.
A date for his return hasn't been set and he "is in no way going to be part of the management," Kjaerhauge said.
"I am looking forward to having Peter back, and he will continue as a producer and finding new talents," he said.
Kjaerhauge added: "Like everyone at Zentropa, he needs to stick to our guidelines" outlined after an internal probe and the working environment authority's assessment.
Aalbaek Jensen and von Trier, Danish film's enfant terrible, have produced films including "Dogville," ''Dancer in the Dark" and "Antichrist." Zentropa also briefly produced pornographic films, primarily for a female audience, but the films did not make money and the company ceased making them in 2001.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Dolly Parton is dropping the Dixie from her popular Stampede dinner show in Tennessee and Missouri.Full Story >
Dolly Parton is dropping the Dixie from her popular Stampede dinner show in Tennessee and Missouri.Full Story >
For Democrats in early voting states, and perhaps for a public that largely disapproves of President Donald Trump's job performance, the notion of a popular media figure as a presidential candidate is not as strange as it once seemed.Full Story >
For Democrats in early voting states, and perhaps for a public that largely disapproves of President Donald Trump's job performance, the notion of a popular media figure as a presidential candidate is not as strange as it once seemed.Full Story >
Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championshipFull Story >
Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championshipFull Story >
1 week after double-OT Rose Bowl win, Georgia can't find more overtime magic in crushing championship game loss to AlabamaFull Story >
1 week after double-OT Rose Bowl win, Georgia can't find more overtime magic in crushing championship game loss to AlabamaFull Story >
The smartphones and other small machines that used to dominate the annual CES gadget show have been overshadowed in recent years by bigger mobile devices: namely, automobiles.Full Story >
The smartphones and other small machines that used to dominate the annual CES gadget show have been overshadowed in recent years by bigger mobile devices: namely, automobiles.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is hailing his administration's tax overhaul as a concrete victory for family farmers and discussing his vision for an expansion of access to broadband internetFull Story >
President Donald Trump is hailing his administration's tax overhaul as a concrete victory for family farmers and discussing his vision for an expansion of access to broadband internetFull Story >
Billionaire environmental activists Tom Steyer says he will spend $30 million to organize young voters and get them to the polls in the 2018 mid-term electionsFull Story >
Billionaire environmental activists Tom Steyer says he will spend $30 million to organize young voters and get them to the polls in the 2018 mid-term electionsFull Story >
1 winning Powerball ticket to claim $559.7M million jackpot, a day after another lone ticket nabs $450 million Mega Millions grand prizeFull Story >
1 winning Powerball ticket to claim $559.7M million jackpot, a day after another lone ticket nabs $450 million Mega Millions grand prizeFull Story >
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it's launching an investigating into a water pipe break inside a terminal at Kennedy Airport that added to the delays at the airport still coping from the aftermath of a snowstormFull Story >
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it's launching an investigating into a water pipe break inside a terminal at Kennedy Airport that added to the delays at the airport still coping from the aftermath of a snowstormFull Story >
This week in odd news: Impatient passenger surprises fellow passengers by taking the emergency exit to jump onto a wing; Brake for beaks: California officers save chickens from road; It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from treesFull Story >
This week in odd news: Impatient passenger surprises fellow passengers by taking the emergency exit to jump onto a wing; Brake for beaks: California officers save chickens from road; It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from treesFull Story >
President Donald Trump's White House is setting records for turnover and bracing for moreFull Story >
President Donald Trump's White House is setting records for turnover and bracing for moreFull Story >
The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot marketFull Story >
The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot marketFull Story >