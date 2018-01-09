Ex-film company boss to resume work after harassment claims

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) - A Danish film executive who co-founded a company with director Lars von Trier has been cleared of sexual harassment and will return to work "within weeks."
Peter Aalbaek Jensen, who stepped down as Zentropa's CEO in 2016 but has remained an employee, was accused in November by nine female former Zentropa employees of behavior including groping and slapping their behinds.
Zentropa said Tuesday that Denmark's Working Environment Authority had conducted an assessment of the workplace on Dec. 14 and "found no workplace problems at the time of the probe."
Aalbaek Jensen co-founded Zentropa with von Trier, who has not been directly accused, in 1992. Together they made films including "Dogville" and "Dancer in the Dark."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The show also seeks to address the polarization that has split families, she said, calling such divisiveness "not American."Full Story >
The show also seeks to address the polarization that has split families, she said, calling such divisiveness "not American."Full Story >
Billionaire environmental activists Tom Steyer says he will spend $30 million to organize young voters and get them to the polls in the 2018 mid-term electionsFull Story >
Billionaire environmental activists Tom Steyer says he will spend $30 million to organize young voters and get them to the polls in the 2018 mid-term electionsFull Story >
1 winning Powerball ticket to claim $559.7M million jackpot, a day after another lone ticket nabs $450 million Mega Millions grand prizeFull Story >
1 winning Powerball ticket to claim $559.7M million jackpot, a day after another lone ticket nabs $450 million Mega Millions grand prizeFull Story >
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it's launching an investigating into a water pipe break inside a terminal at Kennedy Airport that added to the delays at the airport still coping from the aftermath of a snowstormFull Story >
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it's launching an investigating into a water pipe break inside a terminal at Kennedy Airport that added to the delays at the airport still coping from the aftermath of a snowstormFull Story >
This week in odd news: Impatient passenger surprises fellow passengers by taking the emergency exit to jump onto a wing; Brake for beaks: California officers save chickens from road; It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from treesFull Story >
This week in odd news: Impatient passenger surprises fellow passengers by taking the emergency exit to jump onto a wing; Brake for beaks: California officers save chickens from road; It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from treesFull Story >
President Donald Trump's White House is setting records for turnover and bracing for moreFull Story >
President Donald Trump's White House is setting records for turnover and bracing for moreFull Story >
The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot marketFull Story >
The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot marketFull Story >
The East Coast is bracing for a deep freeze a day after a winter storm brought heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal floodingFull Story >
The East Coast is bracing for a deep freeze a day after a winter storm brought heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal floodingFull Story >
The Trump administration is moving to vastly expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceansFull Story >
The Trump administration is moving to vastly expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceansFull Story >
East Coast storm brings crashes, flooding and outages: A state-by-state lookFull Story >
East Coast storm brings crashes, flooding and outages: A state-by-state lookFull Story >
A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face chargesFull Story >
A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face chargesFull Story >