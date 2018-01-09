Warming temps keep crews busy with reports of pipes bursting

Warmer temperatures kept Cincinnati fire crews busy responding to several reports of pipes bursting Monday and early Tuesday.

Firefighters went on runs to Clifton and Northside, the latest occurring in the 4300 block of Virginia Avenue about 3 a.m. Tuesday, according to Cincinnati Fire District 3.

The flooding at that residence was so bad, fire officials summoned Greater Cincinnati Water Works.

They also concerns over the structural integrity of the building, so they asked the city's building department to respond and inspect it.

Further details were not immediately available from fire officials, and Water Works employees referred questions to administrators who will not arrive for work until later this morning.

