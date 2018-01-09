Allegiant Air announces two new direct flights

Tua Tagovailoa finds DeVonta Smith for a 41-yard touchdown pass to win the game in OT.Full Story >
Tua Tagovailoa finds DeVonta Smith for a 41-yard touchdown pass to win the game in OT.Full Story >
The family says they were so grateful to the officer when they realized he was driving them home, they couldn’t even speak.Full Story >
The family says they were so grateful to the officer when they realized he was driving them home, they couldn’t even speak.Full Story >
A bite from the brown recluse spider sent this Nebraska man to the hospital.Full Story >
A bite from the brown recluse spider sent this Nebraska man to the hospital.Full Story >
A mother is calling for action after discovering dozens of online messages between her teenage daughter and a teacher at Holmes High School.Full Story >
A mother is calling for action after discovering dozens of online messages between her teenage daughter and a teacher at Holmes High School.Full Story >
A homeowners association has a new mandate: Leave garage doors up during the day or face a fine.Full Story >
A homeowners association has a new mandate: Leave garage doors up during the day or face a fine.Full Story >