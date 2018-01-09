Allegiant Air announces two new direct flights

If you are looking to escape the cold and head South, you are in luck.

Allegiant Airlines has announced two new direct flights from the Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport.

The new destinations are Sarasota, Florida and Charleston, South Carolina.



The low-cost carrier will begin offering the two new non-stop routes twice a week in April. This will bring the total number of Allegiant destinations from CVG to 21.



"Allegiant's passenger traffic grew more than 20 percent in 2017 and we look forward to that trend continuing in 2018," said Candace McGraw, Chief Executive Officer at CVG.



The airline says its focus is connecting travelers to world-class leisure destinations.

Allegiant is offering an introductory fare of $48 dollars each way.

