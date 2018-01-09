Cincinnati shot-tracker shows most gunfire isn't reported

CINCINNATI (AP) - Cincinnati police say data from high-tech devices installed to track the sound of gunfire in the city show that people call 911 in only about one out of every six of those incidents.
The city began using a ShotSpotter system in August that covers the Avondale neighborhood and parts of others.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the system detected 257 instances of gunfire during the first four months of use. Officials say 911 calls were made for only 40 of those instances, meaning nearly 85 percent of the gunfire wasn't reported.
Why? Authorities and activists says people may get accustomed to hearing gunfire, or feel that they don't have enough information to get involved or that responding wouldn't be a priority for police - a perception disputed by the department.
Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
