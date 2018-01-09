Women's March 2018 set with Las Vegas event, marches across the U.S.

More than 500,000 people participated in The Women's March on Washington in 2017, held one day after Pres. Donald Trump's inauguration. (Source: Cecelia Hanley)

(RNN) - Jan. 21 will be the year anniversary of 500,000 protesters taking to the streets of the nation's capital for the Women's March on Washington - a day after Pres. Donald Trump's inauguration.

National organizers of the Women's March are celebrating the anniversary of the largest single-day protest in U.S. history and launching the next phase of the movement in Las Vegas on Jan. 21, 2018.

According to the organization's Facebook page, the Power to the Polls kick-off event is the official Women's March anniversary event kicking off a year-long #PowerToThePolls campaign, focused on winning upcoming elections in 2018.

The group is focusing on Las Vegas because Nevada is now a battleground state for midterm elections, and the city was the scene of the deadliest mass shooting in the country's history.

For those who can't make it to Las Vegas, the event will be streamed live on the website. For those who want to see if there is an event in their city, search the database with your city or zip code.

On January 21, 2018, the national organizers of the Women's March on Washington will launch the next phase of our movement in Las Vegas, Nevada. We hope you'll join us for the #PowerToThePolls kick-off event.https://t.co/yekbsBO95T pic.twitter.com/xoEWsklEvc — Women's March (@womensmarch) January 3, 2018

More than 4 million people across the world participated in the protest in 2017, spanning cities across the United States and other countries including; Anchorage, AK, Los Angeles, Des Moines as well as Paris, France, and London.

The Women's March has been credited as the driving force behind a loud and ongoing charge against systematic inequality. The #MeToo movement, created by Tarana Burke, has gotten national attention since the march's inception.

The latest form of protest was organized by Burke, and several actresses and women in entertainment, when they joined forces to wear all black to the 2018 Golden Globes.

People have been asking me for the last week about my involvement with #TIMESUP and I have been silent because we were working behind the scenes on this action and other things. Now we can talk about it. https://t.co/Vr5815EjJA — Tarana (@TaranaBurke) January 7, 2018

At the Golden Globes, Oprah Winfrey received a standing ovation during her speech, when she spoke in detail about systematic inequality, racism, women's rights, and rape culture. The speech has drawn attention to a possible Winfrey Presidential run in 2020.

The organization's purpose as outlined on its website is to answer a call to show up and be counted as those who believe in a world that is equitable, tolerant, just and safe for all, one in which the human rights and dignity of each person is protected and our planet is safe from destruction.

