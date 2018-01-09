Hamilton teacher, volleyball coach accused of sexual encounter with student

A Hamilton High School teacher and volleyball coach appeared in court Tuesday on charges she had a sexual encounter with a female student.

Hilary Dattilo pleaded not guilty to a felony charges of sexual battery and a misdemeanor one of contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a child. She was indicted by a Butler County grand jury Monday.

Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Noah Powers set her bond at $5,000.

She was ordered to return to court on Feb. 6 for a pretrial hearing.

In the meantime, Dattilo can post 10 percent, or $500, and be released.

Dattilo is the assistant coach for the varsity girls volleyball team and head coach for the junior varsity team, according to Hamilton police.

The student's mother went to school officials with concerns about an alleged sexual encounter off-campus between Aug. 3-Dec. 8, and the school contacted Hamilton police, a police spokesman said.

Contacted for comment, school district officials released a statement:

"Parents entrust their children to us everyday, which is something we take very seriously. The safety of children is always our first priority.

"As a result of an ongoing investigation conducted collaboratively with the Hamilton City Police Department, the Hamilton City School District has placed a teacher at Hamilton High School on administrative leave pending termination proceedings. Simply put, we will not tolerate behavior that places our children in jeopardy.

"Because this is a criminal case, we will respectfully defer questions to the police and prosecuting attorney's office."

Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.