Owner of dog found frozen on porch is charged with cruelty

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - The owner of a dog found frozen solid on a porch in Ohio has been charged with animal cruelty.
Officials with the humane society in Toledo filed the charges against 40-year-old Victor Vallejo.
Animal investigators with the agency say the female dog was found frozen solid and curled up on a porch during the bitter cold snap in late December.
A message seeking comment was left for Vallejo on Tuesday. He earlier told media outlets that he had fallen on hard times and was living elsewhere and checking on his dogs every few days.
The humane society says a second dog that was seized from inside the same house is recovering from apparent signs of neglect.
