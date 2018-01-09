2 new shops join Butler County Donut Trail in attraction's 3rd year

Ohio’s Butler County Donut Trail has expanded to 12 doughnut shops.

The Butler County Visitors Bureau announced it has welcomed Holtman’s Donuts West Chester and The Donut House.

Additionally, in celebration of the third year of the Butler County Donut Trail, the bureau released its official 2018 T-shirt design. The shirt was designed by Alice Jacobs of Hamilton, Ohio and represents a visual depiction of the Donut Trail as “A Well-Rounded Adventure.”

The Butler County Visitors Bureau created the Donut Trail in January 2016. Since that time, nearly 9,000 people from 44 states and nine countries have completed the Donut Trail, bringing $1 million in economic impact into Butler County Ohio annually.

Donut shops along the Trail represent a combined 372 years of donut-making experience.

Visitors can experience the Butler County Donut Trail by collecting stamp codes on an official passport by visiting each of the required locations. Once fully complete, each passport can be redeemed for a complimentary official Donut Trail T-shirt.

“The Donut Trail has been incredible for Butler County,” said Mark Hecquet, Executive Director of the Butler County Visitors Bureau. “Being featured by CNN, NBC News, USA Today and so many other media outlets in 2017 brought the region’s visibility to a new level. We’re excited to continue to grow the Donut Trail by adding new shops and unveiling the 2018 t-shirt design.”

The Butler County Donut Trail releases a new T-shirt design annually. For more information on the Butler County Donut Trail, or to download the Passport, visit www.GetToTheBC.com/Donut-Trail.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.