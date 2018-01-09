Weighing the safety and convenience of same-day in-home delivery

In the next month or two, consumers could get everything from dinner ingredients to a new television delivered inside their home.

It doesn’t get more convenient than that -- but is it safe?

A California company called August Home announced it is partnering with same-day delivery service, Deliv, to offer in-home delivery of all sorts of things. Among the retailers already on board:

Macy’s

Kohl’s

Best Buy

Walgreens

Meal-kit service “Plated”

The August Access program will work on homes with August Smart Locks, as well as Yale residential locks that are fitted with the technology.

Here’s how it works: You place the order through Deliv, and the delivery driver gets a one-time password that opens the lock and lets them into your house. You can then either watch that delivery live through a camera or watch a recording later.

So is it safe? Well, security experts have hacked many smart locks, including a previous version of the August Smart Lock. But it wasn’t easy. And a determined burglar is likely going to find a way into your house, whether you’ve got a smart lock or a conventional one on the front door.

The Simply Money point: If you’re interested in a smart lock so you can take advantage of in-home delivery, do some research first. Here is one smart lock review and here is a second smart lock review to look over.

