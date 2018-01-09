Pizza Hut, Toyota teaming up to provide driver-less pizza delivery

Testing in the U.S. market for e-Palette will come some time after a pilot program at the 2020 Olympic games in Tokyo. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) - Someday when a hot pizza arrives at your door and you go to tip the driver, there may not be one.

Pizza Hut is teaming up with Toyota to develop self-driving pizza delivery system.

Toyota unveiled a concept vehicle called e-Palette at the consumer electronics show in Las Vegas.

While it could be used for Pizza Hut, the automaker has bigger plans than just delivering pies.

The e-Palette has an open interior space and comes in lengths from 13 to 23 feet.

That makes it large enough to hold small stores that can drive themselves to consumers on demand.

Introducing the first Pizza Hut fully autonomous delivery concept vehicle. Excited for our future with @Toyota #CES2018 pic.twitter.com/YGNQUgijha — Pizza Hut (@pizzahut) January 8, 2018

Toyota is sinking $1 billion into self-driving technology.

Amazon and Uber are also partners in the venture.

Testing in the U.S. market for e-palette will come some time after a pilot program at the 2020 Olympic games in Tokyo.

