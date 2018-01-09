Former quarterback Kitna interviews with Bengals

Former Bengals quarterback Jon Kitna could be returning to Cincinnati.

Multiple sources confirmed to FOX19 Now that Kitna visited Paul Brown Stadium on Monday and The Sporting News is reporting the former Bengals quarterback interviewed for a position on Marvin Lewis' staff.

Kitna may be under consideration for the team’s quarterbacks coaching position. That position opened after Bill Lazor was promoted to offensive coordinator during the season.

[Marvin Lewis after signing deal with Bengals: 'I wanted to do the job']

Kitna played five seasons with the Bengals and was Marvin Lewis’ first starting quarterback as the Bengals head coach.

Kitna gave way to Carson Palmer in 2004 and left to be the starting quarterback in Detroit in 2006.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.