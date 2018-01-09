Teacher accused of sexual misconduct with student charged

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a high school teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a student has been charged with sexual battery in Ohio.
Hilary Dattilo pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges of sexual battery and contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a child.
Hamilton police say the alleged crimes involve a female student.
A judge set bond at $5,000 for the 30-year-old Monroe woman, who also coached volleyball at the school. Court records don't list an attorney for Dattilo, and no home telephone listing could be found for her.
Police said they began investigating after parents reported possible inappropriate contact between Dattilo and the student to a staff member at Hamilton High School.
The Hamilton City School District says Dattilo was put on administrative leave.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
An increase in the number of HIV infections among drug users has prompted health officials in Kentucky to investigate the occurrence.Full Story >
An increase in the number of HIV infections among drug users has prompted health officials in Kentucky to investigate the occurrence.Full Story >
Temperatures are on the rise the next few days ahead of a weekend winter storm that could bring accumulating snow.Full Story >
Temperatures are on the rise the next few days ahead of a weekend winter storm that could bring accumulating snow.Full Story >
Former Bengals quarterback Jon Kitna could be returning to Cincinnati.Full Story >
Former Bengals quarterback Jon Kitna could be returning to Cincinnati.Full Story >
A Hamilton High School teacher and volleyball coach appeared in court Tuesday on charges she had an inappropriate relationship with a female student.Full Story >
A Hamilton High School teacher and volleyball coach appeared in court Tuesday on charges she had an inappropriate relationship with a female student.Full Story >