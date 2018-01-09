Teacher accused of sexual misconduct with student charged

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a high school teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a student has been charged with sexual battery in Ohio.

Hilary Dattilo pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges of sexual battery and contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a child.

Hamilton police say the alleged crimes involve a female student.

A judge set bond at $5,000 for the 30-year-old Monroe woman, who also coached volleyball at the school. Court records don't list an attorney for Dattilo, and no home telephone listing could be found for her.

Police said they began investigating after parents reported possible inappropriate contact between Dattilo and the student to a staff member at Hamilton High School.

The Hamilton City School District says Dattilo was put on administrative leave.

