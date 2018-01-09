A day after resigning, ex-GOP speaker riles with rule change

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Jeff Hoover is not going quietly.

The former GOP House speaker in Kentucky, who resigned Monday because he said he did not want to be a distraction in the aftermath of signing a secret sexual harassment settlement, tried to force a vote on a change to House rules on Tuesday that could make it more difficult for lawmakers to discipline each other.

Hoover's proposed rule: If lawmakers seek expulsion of another lawmaker and are unsuccessful, they must pay the costs incurred by the lawmaker accused of misconduct.

Acting House Speaker David Osborne initially ruled the House would vote on Hoover's proposal but later ruled the proposal was out of order.

Eight Republicans have filed formal disciplinary charges against Hoover, asking a bipartisan committee to recommend removing him from the House.

