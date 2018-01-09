Dolly Parton's Stampede show is losing its Dixie

(RNN) – Dolly’s ditching the Dixie in her popular dinner show.
Dolly Parton’s Dixie Stampede will simply become Dolly Parton’s Stampede when it opens for the 2018 season.
“Our shows currently are identified by where they are located,” Parton said, referring to Smoky Mountain Adventures or Dixie Stampede.
“We also recognize that attitudes change and feel that by streamlining the names of our shows, it will remove any confusion or concerns about our shows and will help our efforts to expand into new cities.”
Her Stampede shows are currently located in Pigeon Forge, TN, and Branson, MO.
Dolly Parton’s Dixie Stampede will be taking ‘Dixie’ out of the name this year.— Everything TN (@Everything_TN) January 9, 2018
Read: https://t.co/XJpRyH5aOP pic.twitter.com/aiGrL3DNag
“There is interest in several parts of the United States and internationally to host one of our unique dinner attraction shows,” Jim Rule, the CEO with World Choice Investments, the company that operates Parton’s attractions.
“We continually listen to our guests and our desire to expand coupled with our desire to stay relevant in today’s changing world led us to simplify our shows’ names.”
One woman on social media accused Parton of buckling to PC culture.
Dolly Parton has officially allowed liberals to beat her down! Her restaurant that has been in business for 30 years is changing the name from DIXIE Stampede to just Dolly Parton Stampede! I thought she was good ole Southern Girl! #dollyparton pic.twitter.com/JfTd5HDZSV— Jessica TLG #10 ???? (@Jessica_TVfan) January 9, 2018
Another person mocked the change.
Come enjoy the new Dolly Parton's We're So Sorry for Everything and Wish We Were More Geographically Favorable As So Not to Offend Stampede— Colonel Jim (@ColonelJimCC) January 9, 2018
Although the name is changing, the theme will stay familiar.
The Stampede website says the show “will thrill you with daring feats of trick riding and competition, pitting North against South in a friendly and fun rivalry.”
Just no mention of Dixie.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.
Dolly Parton is dropping the Dixie from her popular Stampede dinner show in Tennessee and Missouri.Full Story >
Dolly Parton is dropping the Dixie from her popular Stampede dinner show in Tennessee and Missouri.Full Story >
For Democrats in early voting states, and perhaps for a public that largely disapproves of President Donald Trump's job performance, the notion of a popular media figure as a presidential candidate is not as strange as it once seemed.Full Story >
For Democrats in early voting states, and perhaps for a public that largely disapproves of President Donald Trump's job performance, the notion of a popular media figure as a presidential candidate is not as strange as it once seemed.Full Story >
The Golden Globes is usually Hollywood's opportunity to let loose and get a little wacky, but on Sunday, the ceremony turned into a powerful political affairFull Story >
The Golden Globes is usually Hollywood's opportunity to let loose and get a little wacky, but on Sunday, the ceremony turned into a powerful political affairFull Story >
Less than a year after it premiered, Amazon is shutting down its Anime Strike channelFull Story >
Less than a year after it premiered, Amazon is shutting down its Anime Strike channelFull Story >
You just can’t keep a good trophy-hunting alien downFull Story >
You just can’t keep a good trophy-hunting alien downFull Story >
Oprah Winfrey was recognized for her contributions to entertainment with the Cecil B. DeMille Award during Sunday night's Golden Globe Awards, making history as the first black woman to win the prestigious awardFull Story >
Oprah Winfrey was recognized for her contributions to entertainment with the Cecil B. DeMille Award during Sunday night's Golden Globe Awards, making history as the first black woman to win the prestigious awardFull Story >
Even Hollywood's most elite actors have trouble scoring exclusive opportunities sometimes.Full Story >
Even Hollywood's most elite actors have trouble scoring exclusive opportunities sometimes.Full Story >
It looks like one of Hollywood’s elder statesmen has found his next projectFull Story >
It looks like one of Hollywood’s elder statesmen has found his next projectFull Story >
You won't have to search far and wide to find back episodes of Lost. The ensemble drama has moved from Netflix to Hulu and all six seasons are available to stream now!Full Story >
You won't have to search far and wide to find back episodes of Lost. The ensemble drama has moved from Netflix to Hulu and all six seasons are available to stream now!Full Story >
Tivo’s long-rumored “network DVR” platform has arrived, combining cable and streaming in ways never before seenFull Story >
Tivo’s long-rumored “network DVR” platform has arrived, combining cable and streaming in ways never before seenFull Story >
Adaptation of George R.R. Martin's 'Nightflyers' gets a series order from SyfyFull Story >
Adaptation of George R.R. Martin's 'Nightflyers' gets a series order from SyfyFull Story >
As True Detective gears up for what looks to be its most complicated season yet, the show is adding a Blade alum to star alongside Moonlight's Mahershala Ali.Full Story >
As True Detective gears up for what looks to be its most complicated season yet, the show is adding a Blade alum to star alongside Moonlight's Mahershala Ali.Full Story >