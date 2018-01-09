VIDEO: Dog reunited with owner days after escaping crash

A look inside the house after the car crashed through the living room wall. (Provided)

80-year-old Juanita Patrick suffered serious injuries when a car slammed into her living room on Jan. 4.

Since then, Patrick has been recovering in the hospital with one thing on her mind: Her Yorkshire Terrier who escaped during the chaotic aftermath of the incident.

Daisy the dog and Patrick were sitting on the couch when Chaz Henry swerved off Pippin Road and rammed his vehicle into the living room.

“She was on the couch pinned between the car and the wall and they had to cut part of the wall out to get her from one of the bedrooms and then cut the couch up to get to her," said Vicky Taylor, Patrick’s niece.

Daisy was gone.

Family members frantically searched for the dog with no luck. Things were looking grim as temperatures dropped to below zero over the weekend, but the family didn’t give up hope.

On Tuesday, they received the call they’d been hoping for: A man found Daisy as he was walking his daughter to school Tuesday. The pup was wondering on Newmarket Drive about a mile away from the scene of the crash.

After days without shelter or care, Daisy was returned with her beloved owner. The emotional reunion with Patrick was caught on camera.

Patrick has been released from the hospital. She and her husband aren’t able to go home until the heavy damage from the crash is repaired.

