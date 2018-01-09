Toyota, Honda add 1M vehicles to Takata air bag recalls

Toyota, Honda recalling 1 million more vehicles in the US to replace defective Takata air bag inflators.Full Story >
A fix is being prepared and anyone who owns one of the affected vehicles is asked to used their parking brake at all times until the problem can be repaired.Full Story >
U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company has issued a nationwide recall on several of its smokeless tobacco products after receiving complaints of sharp metal objects found in some cans.Full Story >
A baby bed had been recalled after the mattress failed to meet the federal flammability standard.Full Story >
Green Cuisine, based in San Fernando, California, is recalling nearly 37,000 pounds of chicken and turkey salad products that may be contaminated with hard plastic or glass fragments, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.Full Story >
Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championshipFull Story >
1 week after double-OT Rose Bowl win, Georgia can't find more overtime magic in crushing championship game loss to AlabamaFull Story >
The smartphones and other small machines that used to dominate the annual CES gadget show have been overshadowed in recent years by bigger mobile devices: namely, automobiles.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is hailing his administration's tax overhaul as a concrete victory for family farmers and discussing his vision for an expansion of access to broadband internetFull Story >
Billionaire environmental activists Tom Steyer says he will spend $30 million to organize young voters and get them to the polls in the 2018 mid-term electionsFull Story >
1 winning Powerball ticket to claim $559.7M million jackpot, a day after another lone ticket nabs $450 million Mega Millions grand prizeFull Story >
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it's launching an investigating into a water pipe break inside a terminal at Kennedy Airport that added to the delays at the airport still coping from the aftermath of a snowstormFull Story >
This week in odd news: Impatient passenger surprises fellow passengers by taking the emergency exit to jump onto a wing; Brake for beaks: California officers save chickens from road; It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from treesFull Story >
President Donald Trump's White House is setting records for turnover and bracing for moreFull Story >
The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot marketFull Story >
