FIRST ALERT: Tracking weekend winter storm

A winter storm moving toward the Tri-State has potential to bring a major snowfall this weekend.
The system will bring accumulating snow in dry air. That means this snow will not be wet – it will be light and fluffy.
Friday morning through 10 p.m.: Steady rain
Friday, 10 p.m.: Rain transitions to ice in a system moving in from the west.
Midnight – 7:30 a.m. Saturday: Temperatures drop to 21 degrees as periods of snow fall.
It's too early for a specific accumulation prediction. Forecast models vary at this point – the European model shows snowfall amounts between three and 15 inches. Another model, however, shows about six inches for most of the Tri-State.
As the system develops, we'll keep you updated on the FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather App. Free download here.
