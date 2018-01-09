FIRST ALERT: Tracking weekend winter storm

A winter storm moving toward the Tri-State has potential to bring a major snowfall this weekend.

The system will bring accumulating snow in dry air. That means this snow will not be wet – it will be light and fluffy.

Friday morning through 10 p.m.: Steady rain

Friday, 10 p.m.: Rain transitions to ice in a system moving in from the west.

Midnight – 7:30 a.m. Saturday: Temperatures drop to 21 degrees as periods of snow fall.

It's too early for a specific accumulation prediction. Forecast models vary at this point – the European model shows snowfall amounts between three and 15 inches. Another model, however, shows about six inches for most of the Tri-State.

As the system develops, we'll keep you updated on the FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather App.

