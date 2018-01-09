Amazon's Bezos richest man in history

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration's decision to end a program protecting young immigrants from deportation.Full Story >
Hurricanes, wildfires, flooding and tornadoes push the US to its highest bill ever for weather disasters last year: $306 billion.Full Story >
The overall prospect for the negotiations was still unclear. The two Koreas have a long history of ending key talks without any agreement and failing to follow through with rapprochement accords.Full Story >
The Trump administration says it will not allow oil drilling off the coast of Florida.Full Story >
