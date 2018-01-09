Amazon's Bezos richest man in history

According to Bloomberg's Billionaire Index, Bezos' net worth on Tuesday reached more than $106 billion. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) - It's well-known that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is working on a venture to take tourists into space, but his wealth is already out of this world.

He's now the richest person in history, dethroning former record holder Bill Gates.

According to Bloomberg's Billionaire Index, Bezos' net worth on Tuesday reached more than $106 billion.

Most of Bezos' wealth comes from his Amazon holdings, tying his net worth to market fluctuations.

For example, he made roughly $1.4 billion in gains on Monday when Amazon stock climbed more than 1 percent.

