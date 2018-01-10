Sentencing set for Ohio man accused of plotting US attacks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A sentencing date has been set for an Ohio man who admitted he plotted to kill military members in the U.S.
Columbus resident Abdirahman Sheik Mohamud (ab-dee-RAH'-mahn shayk moh-HAH'-mud) is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 19.
Mohamud pleaded guilty in August 2015 to supporting terrorism and making false statements to authorities.
Federal prosecutors say he received training in 2014 on weapons, combat and tactics in Syria, and then returned to the U.S. with a plan to kill military officers or others in uniform. They say he also researched places to carry out attacks.
Prosecutors are seeking a prison sentence of 23 years.
Mohamud's attorney is asking for leniency, saying he abandoned his attack plans.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
