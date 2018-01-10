Judge denies prison transfer request by ex-treasure hunter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A federal judge in Ohio has denied a request by a former treasure hunter to change prisons because of an allergy to fiberglass.
Judge Algenon Marbley in Columbus says Tommy Thompson has never been diagnosed or treated for fiberglass sensitivity.
Marbley also said in a Monday ruling that Thompson hasn't proven there's fiberglass in Michigan's Milan federal prison, or if there is, that there's an exposure risk.
Marbley has held Thompson in contempt since December 2015 for violating terms of a plea deal by refusing to respond to questions about the location of 500 missing gold coins.
Thompson doesn't currently have an attorney.
The coins were minted from gold taken from the S.S. Central America, which sank in an 1857 hurricane.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
