Ali Center to show King's 'I Have a Dream' speech

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Muhammad Ali Center in Kentucky will continue its annual tradition of showing Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech in recognition of the holiday honoring the civil-rights leader.

The Ali Center in downtown Louisville says the public screening of King's historic speech will be at 11 a.m. EST Monday in the center's auditorium.

Ali Center officials say a panel discussion will follow the showing. Members of the Muhammad Ali Center Council of Students will discuss how young people are continuing the work of King and Ali.

The screening is free to the public, but visitors must pay regular admission prices to access Ali Center exhibits.

