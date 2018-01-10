Victim search expands as California storm, mudslides kill 13

Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.Full Story >
Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.Full Story >
The declaration makes federal funding available to state and local governments and some nonprofit organizations for emergency work to reduce hazards related to the fire, according to a White House statement.Full Story >
The declaration makes federal funding available to state and local governments and some nonprofit organizations for emergency work to reduce hazards related to the fire, according to a White House statement.Full Story >
The young man coaxes the wild rabbit out of the flames before gently lifting it up and carrying it away.Full Story >
The young man coaxes the wild rabbit out of the flames before gently lifting it up and carrying it away.Full Story >
Fire crews continue battling that large wildfire in the Grand Bay National Wildlife Preserve. The blaze now covers more than 4,000 acres of marshland and woods in Mississippi and Alabama.Full Story >
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.Full Story >
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.Full Story >
Hurricanes, wildfires, flooding and tornadoes push the US to its highest bill ever for weather disasters last year: $306 billion.Full Story >
Hurricanes, wildfires, flooding and tornadoes push the US to its highest bill ever for weather disasters last year: $306 billion.Full Story >
Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.Full Story >
Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.Full Story >
After the quake, a tsunami advisory was issued for points in the Caribbean. It has since been cancelled.Full Story >
After the quake, a tsunami advisory was issued for points in the Caribbean. It has since been cancelled.Full Story >
Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.Full Story >
Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.Full Story >
The same Californians who had to flee from huge wildfires in recent months now have to deal with hard rains that bring another type of danger.Full Story >
The same Californians who had to flee from huge wildfires in recent months now have to deal with hard rains that bring another type of danger.Full Story >
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.Full Story >
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.Full Story >
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.Full Story >
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.Full Story >
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.Full Story >
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.Full Story >
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.Full Story >
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.Full Story >
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.Full Story >
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.Full Story >
Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championshipFull Story >
Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championshipFull Story >
1 week after double-OT Rose Bowl win, Georgia can't find more overtime magic in crushing championship game loss to AlabamaFull Story >
1 week after double-OT Rose Bowl win, Georgia can't find more overtime magic in crushing championship game loss to AlabamaFull Story >
The smartphones and other small machines that used to dominate the annual CES gadget show have been overshadowed in recent years by bigger mobile devices: namely, automobiles.Full Story >
The smartphones and other small machines that used to dominate the annual CES gadget show have been overshadowed in recent years by bigger mobile devices: namely, automobiles.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is hailing his administration's tax overhaul as a concrete victory for family farmers and discussing his vision for an expansion of access to broadband internetFull Story >
President Donald Trump is hailing his administration's tax overhaul as a concrete victory for family farmers and discussing his vision for an expansion of access to broadband internetFull Story >
Billionaire environmental activists Tom Steyer says he will spend $30 million to organize young voters and get them to the polls in the 2018 mid-term electionsFull Story >
Billionaire environmental activists Tom Steyer says he will spend $30 million to organize young voters and get them to the polls in the 2018 mid-term electionsFull Story >
1 winning Powerball ticket to claim $559.7M million jackpot, a day after another lone ticket nabs $450 million Mega Millions grand prizeFull Story >
1 winning Powerball ticket to claim $559.7M million jackpot, a day after another lone ticket nabs $450 million Mega Millions grand prizeFull Story >
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it's launching an investigating into a water pipe break inside a terminal at Kennedy Airport that added to the delays at the airport still coping from the aftermath of a snowstormFull Story >
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it's launching an investigating into a water pipe break inside a terminal at Kennedy Airport that added to the delays at the airport still coping from the aftermath of a snowstormFull Story >
This week in odd news: Impatient passenger surprises fellow passengers by taking the emergency exit to jump onto a wing; Brake for beaks: California officers save chickens from road; It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from treesFull Story >
This week in odd news: Impatient passenger surprises fellow passengers by taking the emergency exit to jump onto a wing; Brake for beaks: California officers save chickens from road; It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from treesFull Story >
President Donald Trump's White House is setting records for turnover and bracing for moreFull Story >
President Donald Trump's White House is setting records for turnover and bracing for moreFull Story >
The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot marketFull Story >
The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot marketFull Story >