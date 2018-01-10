Kentucky public school bible course may violate Constitution

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - "Bible literacy" classes being taught in some Kentucky public schools may violate the Constitution.

The Courier-Journal reports the state's American Civil Liberties Union reviewed how several school districts taught the classes before sending a letter to the state Department of Education requesting the development of teaching guidelines. Education Department spokeswoman Rebecca Blessing says the agency is working to promote statewide academic standards for the classes.

The ACLU's review found a majority of school districts do not offer the classes. However, those that do sometimes appear to ride the line between studying the Bible as a work of literature and studying the Bible in a devotional manner.

The letter advises the education department to monitor classes to ensure they comply with the Constitution or it could face costly consequences.

