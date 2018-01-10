Kentucky public school bible course may violate Constitution

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - "Bible literacy" classes being taught in some Kentucky public schools may violate the Constitution.
The Courier-Journal reports the state's American Civil Liberties Union reviewed how several school districts taught the classes before sending a letter to the state Department of Education requesting the development of teaching guidelines. Education Department spokeswoman Rebecca Blessing says the agency is working to promote statewide academic standards for the classes.
The ACLU's review found a majority of school districts do not offer the classes. However, those that do sometimes appear to ride the line between studying the Bible as a work of literature and studying the Bible in a devotional manner.
The letter advises the education department to monitor classes to ensure they comply with the Constitution or it could face costly consequences.
Information from: The Courier-Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Fire broke out at a Sycamore Township auto body shop overnight, destroying a wrecker and a couple of cars.Full Story >
Fire broke out at a Sycamore Township auto body shop overnight, destroying a wrecker and a couple of cars.Full Story >
A 47-year-old Mount Airy man is accused of attacking his roommate with an ax and then biting him.Full Story >
A 47-year-old Mount Airy man is accused of attacking his roommate with an ax and then biting him.Full Story >
Cincinnati police said they searched overnight for a suspect in a convenience store robbery in Mt. Lookout.Full Story >
Cincinnati police said they searched overnight for a suspect in a convenience store robbery in Mt. Lookout.Full Story >
Whether or not children should get an allowance is a hot button topic for parents.Full Story >
Whether or not children should get an allowance is a hot button topic for parents.Full Story >
We are in for warm, spring-like temperatures and rain ahead of a weekend winter storm expected to bring accumulating snow.Full Story >
We are in for warm, spring-like temperatures and rain ahead of a weekend winter storm expected to bring accumulating snow.Full Story >