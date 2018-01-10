Alabama's Thompson to be sworn in Friday as TVA board member

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama man is joining the nine-member TVA Board of Directors.

The Decatur Daily reports James "Skip" Thompson of Decatur will take the oath of office Friday in Huntsville.The U.S. Senate confirmed Thompson and three other Tennessee Valley Authority board nominees Dec. 21.

A TVA news release says A.D. Frazier, of Mineral Bluff, Georgia, became the first of the four nominees to finish the process Tuesday, taking the oath in a ceremony in Chattanooga.

Joining Frazier and Thompson as new board members are Jeff W. Smith of Knoxville and Kenneth Allen of White Plains, Kentucky.

The terms of Thompson and Allen end in May 2021. The terms of Frazier and Smith expire in May 2022.

TVA serves more than 9 million people in parts of seven southeastern states.

Information from: The Decatur Daily, http://www.decaturdaily.com/decaturdaily/index.shtml

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.