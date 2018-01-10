Fire destroys tow wrecker, cars at Sycamore Twp auto body shop

Fire broke out at a Sycamore Township auto body shop overnight, destroying a wrecker and a couple of cars, fire officials said.

No one was hurt when flames swept through a detached garage at family-owned Ruwe Auto Body on Plainfield Road shortly before 2:30 a.m.

Some siding melted on the house next door.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

