'Give good reasons for slavery' homework assigned to 4th graders

The school principal says the assignment was intended to spark debate in class but admits it was out of line. (Source: WITI/CNN)

WAUWATOSA, WI (WITI/CNN) – A homework assignment at a Wisconsin Christian school that asked students to “give 3 ‘good’ reasons for slavery” has the school’s principal apologizing.

Fourth grade students at Our Redeemer Lutheran School in Wauwatosa, WI, were handed a group assignment Monday in English class that has sparked backlash.

“Give 3 ‘good’ reasons for slavery and 3 bad reasons,” the prompt read.

Parent Trameka Brown-Berry, who is the mother of a 9-year-old boy in the class, says she was shocked and offended by the assignment. She posted a photo of it to Facebook.

"Not only was my son in an awful position but also the students who weren't black because it's that sort of mentality of not being able to see from another's perspective and only seeing your lens, that's what dangerous. That's what keeps racism going,” Brown-Berry said.

School principal Jim Van Dellen says the assignment was intended to spark debate in class but admits it was out of line.

“The purpose of the assignment was not, in any way, to have students argue that any slavery is acceptable – a concept that goes against our core values and beliefs about the equality and worth of people of all races,” wrote Van Dellen in a letter to parents and students Tuesday.

The principal says the assignment is no longer part of the curriculum and vows to better communicate sensitive subjects being discussed in class with parents before presenting it to students.

"For it to be a Christian school, they could have said something like, 'What are three good things we can do to prevent slavery from happening?’” said Andrea Michel with Safe Place Meeting Group.

Brown-Berry says the assignment should be a lesson to us all.

"Speak up, tell your story, voice your opinion because that is how you go about change, and that’s what I was trying to model for my son,” Brown-Berry said.

Van Dellen says he will be meeting with Brown-Berry face-to-face Wednesday. It’s unclear if the teacher who handed out the assignment is being disciplined.

Copyright 2018 WITI, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church and School via CNN. All rights reserved.